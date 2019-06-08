2 booked for rape; girl says allegations false

The police on Friday booked two men for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old girl in Sohna City after the girl’s parents filed a complaint. Police said the girl, however, in her statement to the duty magistrate, said that the allegations levelled by her parents were “false” and the complaint was filed to settle a personal score.

The girl was taken to a shelter home after she refused to return home with her parents, said police.

According to the police, the girl’s father said in the complaint that the two men, who are his distant relatives, allegedly lured her to a house in their neighbourhood and raped her. The girl’s father said that the accused men also threatened to kill her.

