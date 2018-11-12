2 dead in Gurugram as speeding car collides with another, rams into tree and flips

Two people, in their 20s, died after a car in which they were travelling rammed into a tree, after colliding with another car travelling in the opposite direction near Teekli village in Gurugram on Sunday afternoon, the police said.

While the man driving the car, Anurag, 31, survived with injuries, his friends Sumit, 26, and Niteesh, 22, died, said Premchand, assistant sub-inspector.

“It’s not clear how the white Swift Dzire in which the trio was travelling hit the other car,” Premchand said, adding that the second car did not stop after the accident.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that both the cars were speeding and the Swift hit the tree and flipped once,” the police official said.

The trio, all residents of Akleempur village, were on their way back home after purchasing ‘gur’ and other things from a market in Badshahpur, when the accident took place, around 2.30pm on Sunday, the ASI said.

The police said there was no divider on the road and the car was heavily damaged due to the impact of the collision.

An FIR was filed against the driver of the unknown car under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

“There was no CCTV camera in the area where the accident happened, but we are looking for CCTV cameras from other areas in the vicinity,” the official said.

The FIR was filed based on Anurag’s statement. The postmortem examination of the two deceased would be conducted on Monday, police said.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 10:38 IST