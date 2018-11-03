2 dupe woman of lakhs promising job in Delhi Jal Board

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly duped by two men who promised her a job in Delhi Jal Board, the police said on Friday.

One of the accused allegedly took around ₹2.25 lakh from the woman between September 2017 and January 2018, according to the FIR registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at the Palam Vihar police station on Thursday.

While one of the accused, Parvesh Thakur, is on the run, the other accused, Jai Bhagwan Yadav, has joined the police probe.“We have formed teams to arrest Thakur, while Yadav has been contacted,” said Mukesh Chand, assistant sub-inspector and investigating officer of the case. “Yadav is an NCP member and he said Thakur had been expelled from the party,” station house officer Vikram Nehra .

Yadav told HT in a telephonic conversation on Friday, that he is the all India convenor of panchayati raj wing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He said that he had indeed gone to the house of the victim with Thakur, but it was not to offer any job.

Yadav said that Thakur was expelled from the party six months ago after similar complaints came up.The party spokesperson, however, did not confirm this piece of information.

“Though Yadav has been named in the FIR, prima facie, it looks like he does not have a role to play in the fraud. Thakur is on the run, and we are conducting raids to nab him,” Nehra said.

The victim, who works at a financial firm in the city, said that Thakur, along with Yadav, had come to her house in Palam Vihar in June 2017.

The duo then offered her a job in Delhi Jal Board and said that they will use their political connection for it. The victim allegedly gave them ₹2.25 lakh through cash and online transactions, but never got called for an interview.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 14:12 IST