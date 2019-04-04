2 engineers face action after HSVP spots anomaly in occupancy permit

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Wednesday removed from services a junior engineer, who was on contract, and issued a show cause notice to a sub-divisional engineer (SDE) after finding discrepancies in two files submitted for issue of occupation certificates (OC) for two houses in sectors 23 and 23A.

HSVP officials found that same photos were submitted in separate file for obtaining OCs for both the houses. This led to an enquiry following, which action was taken. An architect has also been blacklisted in this connection, the authority officials said.

“We have taken action against two officials after it was found that photograph of the rainwater harvesting system installed in the said houses were the same. The concerned junior engineer did not visit the site to check while processing the files, which is a gross violation of rules and in violations of the HSVP policy,” HSVP (Gurugram) administrator Chander Shekhar Khare said.

Officials said that though the files for the two houses in question stated that the documents required for issuance of occupation certificate were “duly in order and required information has been checked duly”, the enquiry found discrepancies in documents, after which action was initiated against the two officials.

Khare said that while the services of the junior engineer have been terminated as he was employed on contract basis, it has also been mandated that he should not be taken in service by HSVP in future. A show-cause notice has been issued to the SDE and an explanation has been sought from him. “Action would be taken against the SDE for negligence under department rules,” he said.

“We have also blacklisted the architect and he shall not be allowed to render services in HSVP in future,” said Khare, who also asked the allottees and those associated with the authority to report any harassment or demand, if it is made, by any official.

