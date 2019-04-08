2 get 10-year prison sentence for snatching Gurugram man’s Rs 500, voter ID

A city court on Saturday sentenced two men to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each for allegedly beating a man with sticks and snatching his money and documents in 2017.

The convicts, Anoop Sharma alias Ramphal, 28, and Kuldeep, 22, both residents of IMT Manesar, were held guilty for the offence under sections 379-B, 420, 205 of the IPC. The victim, Rajesh Kumar, a native of Rohtas, Bihar, was returning from duty to his rented room in Sector 3, Manesar around 1.15 am on July 23, 2017, and had reached Bas village Chowk when two men, armed with sticks, intercepted and beat him up. The accused men had taken the victim’s voter ID card and snatched Rs 500 from his trouser pocket. Two policemen, who were on patrol, had heard the commotion and arrested the accused men.

After a rise in incidents of snatching in Haryana, the state government had added two clauses (379 A and 379 B), defining snatching as a non-bailable offence, which will attract rigorous imprisonment for 10 to 14 years and a fine of Rs 25,000.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 04:56 IST