2 held for duping firm they worked with of Rs17.8 lakh

The police have arrested two former employees of a city-based software company for allegedly cheating the company of Rs 17.8 lakh by forging signatures.

Police said both the employees were laid off in a six-month cost-cutting exercise but before leaving, they had “picked up” certain forms used for payment from the company and used them to allegedly con the company.

A senior executive of the company, located in Sector 44, had filed a complaint alleging that Rs 17.8 lakh was fraudulently transferred from the company account in two transactions on March 30.

The complaint had stated that both the transactions were not requested by the company and they had intimated the bank concerned to recall both the fund transfers, which were processed using forged signatures.

The suspects were arrested on June 16 and produced at a district court on June 17. They were sent to police custody for one day.

Police said that during questioning, the duo said that they worked in the accounts and finance department of the company and were privy to the payment processes.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “One of them was laid off in July 2018 and the other was let go in November 2018. In the interim period, they hatched a plan and sent the form/s used by the company for online transfer of payment to their personal email. After a few months, they used the forms and forged signatures of the authorised signatories and sent it to the bank concerned via fax and got the amount transferred through RTGS.”

Police said one transaction of Rs 12.5 lakh and another of Rs 5.3 lakh was requested. Police recovered a laptop and a mobile phone from the suspects.

Police had registered a case against the accused under sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act at the cybercrime police station.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 01:02 IST