2 held for shooting at man in Sector 10A, cops suspect enmity

Two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly shooting at a man near a school in Kadipur, Sector 10A, on Sunday. Police said the man escaped unhurt and the incident was motivated by personal enmity.

The arrested men were identified as Gulshan (19) from Bihar and Vijay (18) a resident of Laxmi Garden in Sector 11.

According to the police, the victim, Satish Kumar, hails from Rewari and is currently living in Basai Enclave Part-2.

During the interrogation, it came to light that Gulshan and Vijay wanted to take revenge from Kumar, who owns a wine shop in the city, after he questioned their friend about his illicit alcohol business. Police said the friend asked the arrested men to follow the movements of the victim and do a reconnaissance of the routes that he takes every day.

Police arrested the men near a court in the city after receiving a tip-off. They have confiscated a motorcycle, a country-made pistol and live ammunition.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police said, “The third suspect is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday around 7pm when the victim was returning from Amar Colony to his house in his Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza SUV.

Boken added, “When the victim was driving back to his house, two motorcycle-borne men chased him. The man, riding pillion, fired a shot at the victim but missed the target. Both men fled the spot. The victim filed a complaint against them at Sector 10A police station.”

The arrested men were produced in a district court on Tuesday and sent to police remand till Saturday, the police said.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 00:54 IST