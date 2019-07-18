2 held for shooting outside a hotel in Gurugram

The police, on Tuesday, arrested two men for their alleged involvement in shooting at a 23-year-old man outside a hotel on NH-48 near Sidhrawali Village in Bilaspur, last Friday.

On Friday, around 3am, at least three men had shot at Sahil alias Sachin, who works at a private company in the city. He sustained three bullet injuries, one each in the jaw, back of head and back. He was rushed to Rockland Hospital in IMT-Manesar for surgery and is recuperating, police officers privy to the investigation said.

According to the preliminary probe, police suspect that Sahil was attacked because of his friendship with one Deepak, who was allegedly involved in shooting at the owner of the above mentioned hotel and his son in March this year.

The accused have been identified as Nitesh alias Chunni, a resident of Sidhrawali, and Harish Chandra, a resident of Dhanu Kumbawas village. Nitesh was arrested on Monday and remanded to five-day police custody. Harish was arrested from Pachgaon Chowk on Tuesday and remanded to two days in police custody.

A case was registered against them under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Bilaspur police station on Friday.

Bilaspur station house officer (SHO) Jai Prakash said the attack was planned to take revenge for the March shooting.

“One of the shooters hired for the March hit, Deepak, is a friend of the victim. Nitesh and Harish told us that Friday’s crime was commissioned to take revenge from Deepak. We are yet to identify the mastermind behind the incident,” he said.

According to the police, Sahil was called to the hotel for a function on Thursday night. He was standing outside the hotel when at least three men accosted him.

Sub-inspector Gajraj, investigating officer, said Sahil was shot after he got into an argument with the accused.

“It is not certain who had fired the gunshots. Sahil was hit in the jaw, head and back. Two of the bullets have been removed. His statement is yet to be recorded, but he is stable. We are questioning the hotel owner and his son. Other accused are on the run,” the SI said.

In March, the police said, a dispute over footing lodging expenses for a women’s cricket tournament had escalated into a fight, in which at least two persons, one of whom is believed to be Deepak—Sahil’s friend—had shot at the hotel owner and his son. Deepak is absconding.

