2 held in Gurugram for selling fake insurance policies

The police arrested two men, including an engineer from Nepal, for allegedly conning people on the pretext of selling them insurance policies, in a scam estimated to be at least ₹50 lakh. The police, on Saturday, said the duo had set up several fake call centres in Delhi and Rajasthan and hired telecallers, who claimed to work for a reputed online insurance aggregator.

The police said the suspects have been identified as Avinash Kumar Jha, an engineer from Nepal, and Mahendra Singh, a native of Rajasthan. Both were staying on rent in Rohini in Delhi.

The police had registered a case under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 66D of the IT Act at the cybercrime police station on April 26.

They were arrested on June 10 from Subhash Nagar in Delhi. They were produced at the district court on June 11 and sent to police custody for three days. On Saturday, they were sent to judicial custody, said the police.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said that Jha had hatched the conspiracy when he was working at a private company in 2017, after completing his B Tech from Jaipur.

The scam was brought to the police attention after a representative of the online insurance aggregator, who has an office in Sector 44, gave a written complaint to the police, alleging they had received more than two dozen complaints from customers starting December 2018. The complainants said that they had purchased an insurance policy using their platform, but were yet to receive a receipt. When the company checked its records, it found that it had never sold insurance policies through its portal to the complainants.

In August 2018, Jha and his aide allegedly set up a call centre from a rented accommodation in Tihar village in Delhi, followed by another one. Jha had also set up a call centre in Jhotwara of Jaipur, but shut shop due to lack of customers. At the time of their arrest, only the call centre in Pitampura was in a working condition, while others were shut.

Boken said, “The suspects preferred to hire women employees and offered them a profile of telecallers, with a salary of up to ₹20,000 per month. The staff were told that the call centre had a contract with an online insurance aggregator.”

During questioning, the suspects allegedly said that they used to procure database of potential customers from a local search engine. The telecallers then made calls to potential customers and offered insurance policies of several companies at a discount.

After a customer agreed to purchase a policy, a receipt was sent over WhatsApp and email. The callers gave an assurance to the customer that he or she would receive a hard copy within a week. The customer was asked to send money using e-commerce payment systems or via bank accounts, said the police.

