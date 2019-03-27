2-hour jam at Kherki Daula as trucks collide

Heavy traffic jam was witnessed for over two hours in the morning on National Highway 48 just beyond the Kherki Daula toll plaza after a truck carrying gravel overturned while taking a U-turn on the Jaipur to Delhi carriageway around 3am on Tuesday. Officials said that the truck overturned due to a collision with another truck, which was also taking a U-turn around 150 metres ahead of the toll.

The morning traffic slowed down as the gravel, which had spread on the road, and the truck could be removed only by 10am. This caused a heavy traffic jam that extended from Kherki Daula to Manesar and lasted two hours, the officials said.

Officials of Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL), the toll operator, said that the accident was caused after the truck from Jaipur turned right at a U-turn in front of a five-star hotel, to go towards the connecting road to the Southern Peripheral Road, but it collided with an oncoming mini truck from Gurugram side.

“The jam was very heavy as authorities could get the truck removed only by late morning. Traffic was stopped towards Delhi from 9am to 10am to remove the truck. At the same time toll booths towards Delhi side were opened to clear the traffic jam,” said Vishnupriyan Balraj, an MCEPL official, adding that there was a need to close the U-turn.

Commuters, who were stuck in the jam, expressed their anger as they said that the truck could have been removed earlier if the authorities had acted swiftly.

“The concessionaire has written to NHAI that the U-turn needs to be closed to avoid such incidents. But there is no need to do that. We would rather suggest to do the overhead barricading on SPR, and the connecting roads so that only smaller vehicles can pass through it,” said Manoj Lakhani, a commuter.

A large number of residents living in the developing sectors also vented their anger through social media after they had to spend long time stuck in the jam.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 04:35 IST