2 more held for rape attempt in Gurugram’s sector 86 society

The police arrested the two accused who were wanted for allegedly attempting to rape a 21-year-old woman in an upscale condominium in Sector 86. Hemant and Kamal alias Nandi were held from Badha village near Sector 86 around 8pm.

Residents of the newly developed sectors of Gurugram took out a candle-light march on Sunday evening, demanding better policing and safety of residents.

Kuldeep Kumar, station house officer(SHO), Kherki Daula police station, said special teams were deployed to trace the accused. “Hemant is from Badha and had been given police protection after he was shot at by a suspected gangster last year. We are probing if the other accused has a criminal record as well,” said Kumar.

On Thursday night, an IT professional was sexually assaulted, while she was climbing the staircase of a posh condominium in Sector 86, by a group of drunk men who were partying. Five of the seven accused were arrested on Friday morning, after high drama, when the residents had allegedly roughed up several of the accused.

Braving the heavy rain, hundreds of residents, including women, senior citizens and children from localities in sectors 82, 83 and 86, assembled outside the condominium in Sector 86, where the alleged incident took place on Thursday night. They held candle march before it started raining.

A police official privy to the investigation said that Hemant had links to some local gangsters in Gurugram and had opened fire at an aide of Umesh, in whose retaliation, he was attacked last year.

The police protection of the accused has since been withdrawn.

The residents of the condominium had alleged laxity by the police in the probe, alleging that police had delayed in filing an FIR. The SHO, in his defence, said that the police have been on their toes ever since the incident took place.

Residents walked a stretch of over one kilometre to Sector 90, protesting against the inefficiencies of the police department to control crime and fostering a culture of ‘hooliganism’ in the city.

Yashesh Yadav, president, Dwarka Expressway Welfare Association said, “It is imperative that the police must carry out a fair probe into the incident on Thursday night. All the accused must be arrested at the earliest and brought to book. Secondly, the authorities must set up more police posts to improve the law and order situation, which is steadily deteriorating, especially in these areas,” said Yadav.

Residents later assembled near the Town Square in Sector 82 and walked to Sapphire Mall, Sector 83 before disbursing.

Jigar Shah, a resident of a condominium in Sector 86, said that despite a spate of recent incidents of crime, the police have observed laxity in probe and protected goons.

“It is a coincidence that today is Daughter’s Day. We want more policing and better safety to protect our daughters. The goons here flaunt guns and have a nexus with the powers that be. We have gathered to protest against this culture,” said Shah, adding that several complaints in the past to the authorities in this regard had gone unheard.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 04:22 IST