2 more held in South City gas agency loot

The crime branch arrested two men for their alleged involvement in a robbery case in the city. The suspects, identified by their first names as Sunny and Ajay, were arrested from Delhi, said the police.

On November 26, 2018, unidentified armed assailants had allegedly robbed Rs37 lakh at gun point from the manager of a gas agency in South City 1. A case was registered at sector 40 police station. The police had arrested three people, Sombir, Ishwar and Sachin alias Chota, in December 2018.

During questioning, the suspects said that Sombir was the alleged mastermind who had planned the robbery. “Sombir had met an acquaintance in jail and had expressed his desire to work at a gas agency. The acquaintance introduced him to the manager of the gas agency. He was privy to the fact that the gas agency manager often carried cash from the agency,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police.

The police said while Sunny was involved in the robbery, Ajay had done the recce and was present near the crime spot. Police recovered ₹1 lakh cash from them.The suspects were produced in a district court and sent to police custody for five days.

