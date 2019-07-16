2 pedestrians killed outside Gurugram mall; second hit-and-run case in as many days

Two pedestrians were killed and another was injured after an unidentified vehicle allegedly mowed them down close to the Rajokri toll plaza near Ambience Mall on Monday morning. The deceased were yet to be identified till late Monday evening. The injured person was identified as Narender Singh, a Nathupur resident who works as a chef at a city hotel, the police said.

The accident comes just two days after an aeronautical engineer was killed after being hit by a car outside the same mall where he was waiting for a cab on Saturday night. His friend was also critically injured, police said.

So far this month, at least 10 people have died in such accidents, the police said. As per the data released by Haryana Vision Zero, 235 road accident fatalities were reported in the city from January to June this year.

According to the police, Monday’s incident was reported around 4am when the deceased were walking a few metres ahead of the toll plaza in Rajokri on the Delhi side on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway when an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit them from behind. The police said two victims, who appeared to be in early 20s, were declared dead on arrival at a city hospital. The third victim suffered a leg fracture and was reported to be stable, the police said.

ASI Sanjeev Kumar, sector 17/18 police station, said that Singh, in his statement, could not recall the vehicle that hit them and said that he was in shock. “He said that he does not know the names of the deceased who were with him. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in sector 15,” said ASI.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary and their photos have been sent to all police stations in the vicinity for identification. The suspected driver of the vehicle is yet to be traced, the police said.

Meanwhile, the police have traced the registration number of the car that allegedly killed 45-year-old aeronautical engineer Pawan Kumar and left his friend Punit Satija with multiple injuries in the wee hours of Saturday. ASI Sunil Kumar, DLF Phase 3 police station, “We have traced the car but the suspect is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

Satija’s wife Shefali said, “Pawan was attending a get-together for the first time. His family is devastated.

A case has been registered.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 02:35 IST