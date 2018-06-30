2 trapped inside Gurugram Mini Secretariat lift wait 40 minutes for help to arrive

Two city residents went through a harrowing time on Friday morning after getting stuck in an elevator while visiting Geographic Information System (GIS) Division of GMDA at district labour court in Mini Secretariat, Gurugram.

As the elevator got stuck on the second floor for over 40 minutes, they used the lift’s intercom to call for help. However, the lift’s attendant informed them that he had just left and will take an hour to return. The duo frantically sought help from the district administration and when nobody came, they forced open the elevator door with bare hands and saved themselves.

Baljeet Rathee, 52, a hotelier and Suresh Rorr, 46, residents of DLF Phase 1 had gone to the GIS office to meet an official.

“It was around 12.10 pm when we got into the lift. We had to get down at the third floor. Within a minute, the elevator got stuck between the second and third floors and was not moving in either direction. We thought it was a matter of seconds before the elevator would roll again. We called the elevator control room, but the attendant said he had just left the place and will return after an hour,” Rathee said.

The victims said they called the police control room number four times but it went unanswered.

“The lift doors were of steel and were not easy to open. We shouted for help, but to no avail. We then called the head of the GIS, who immediately rushed to the spot along with his team,” Rorr said.

After struggling for over 40 minutes, they managed to come out safe.

There are two elevators in the building and one of them is defunct. The onus of maintaining the elevators is on the Public Works Department (PWD).

Officers at Shivaji Nagar police station said a case could be filed if a complaint is received.

Rao Narbir Singh, PWD minister, said, “This is a serious matter and directions will be issued to examine the elevators and ensure they are in proper working condition. This is the first such incident that has come to our notice and the lift’s contractor has been asked to examine the elevator and submit a report within two days.”

Friday’s incident is not an exception in the city, as there have been several others over the last few years.

On April 1, three persons were stuck in a lift in Uniworld Gardens-2, Sector 47 for 35 minutes. They were rescued by fellow residents after they forced open the lift door. They were trapped inside while climbing to the 11th floor. Luckily, no one sustained injuries.

On April 22, an elevator at Central Park-2 on Sohna road fell to the lower basement, with a family reportedly stuck inside.

On July 31, 2017, 20 people, including six female employees of a multi-national company, went through a harrowing time after being stuck in an elevator at Sector 53’s South Point Mall for close to 90 minutes. They were later rescued by the police.

On August 2, 2017, a 30-year-old resident of Fresco Apartment in Sector 50 was stuck in an elevator for close to 30 minutes.

On April 7, 2009, Nishant Sharma, an employee of a marketing and consulting company, was killed after getting stuck under an elevator while trying to reach his office on the 10th floor of Cyber Greens building in DLF Phase 3. He was crushed to death after the elevator started moving suddenly and he was trapped.He was rushed to a private hospital with cardiac and respiratory seizure and died on April 11.

On the night of May 26, 2014, eighteen members of a family, including children, from Sushant Lok-1, were trapped for more than an hour inside an elevator at a deluxe hotel on MG Road. The police had to break the glass of the elevator and rescue the family. The police later arrested two bouncers who did not help the victims and even dissuaded the police from breaking the elevator’s glass.