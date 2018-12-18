20-year-old booked for harassing and assaulting minor in Palam Vihar

The city police, on Sunday, booked a 20-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing, abusing and assaulting a minor girl outside a mall in Palam Vihar. The accused is a history-sheeter and lives in the same locality as the victim, the police said.

The father of the 14-year-old girl said the accused was allegedly inebriated when he tried to “talk to his daughter”, adding that he then allegedly abused her and slapped her when she ignored his advances, said the police.

The incident took place around 5:30 pm when the girl, along with her friend, was returning home. According to the police, the accused had been allegedly following the teenager for the last two-and-a-half months. The accused was booked under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Palam Vihar police station.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the girl’s father, who also accused the man of also harassing other minor girls of their neighbourhood.

“The father approached the police after his daughter’s friend called him and told him about what had happened,” assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said. Singh also said the police are questioning friends of the accused and teams are conducting raids to arrest the man who is on the run.

The girl’s family met the deputy commissioner of police on Monday and requested arrest of the accused. “Some people are pressuring my daughter to an agreement with the accused, but we want strict action against him,” the girl’s father said.

(All names have been withheld to protect the identities of the victim).

