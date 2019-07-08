21 districts in Haryana get less than normal monsoon rain

The monsoon has so far delivered 55% less rainfall than the normal in Haryana since the start of the season on June 1 due to delay in the onset of the seasonal rains.

The state received 31.5mm average rainfall this monsoon against the normal of 70.6mm while last year the state had received 80.5mm rainfall during the same period, according to the data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh.

As many as 21 districts out of 22 in Haryana received much less rainfall than the normal from June 1 to July 7.

“Only Yamunanagar district (88.5 mm) received more rainfall than the normal in the state. We are expecting good rainfall in Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh and moderate rainfall in other parts of the state in the next five days,” an IMD spokesman added.

