21-year-old Gurugram woman alleges molestation by minor step brother

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by her 15-year-old step brother at their residence in Sector 3’s Ashok Vihar, the police said Friday. The accused, a student of class 10, is yet to be arrested.

According to police, the woman was allegedly disrobed by the minor. She was later admitted to the civil hospital after she complained of anxiety and weakness, they added.

The woman said that her step brother had allegedly been making lewd gestures at her since over a year and earlier this week, he tried to disrobe and assault her when her father and stepmother had gone to work.

The woman said told the police she did not report the incident due to an altercation between her parents, but later confided in her aunt.

Kamlesh, the investigating officer in the case, said, “The woman’s mother died in 2009. Her father remarried in 2010 after which his second wife, who has three sons from an earlier marriage, moved into their house in Ashok Vihar with two of her younger sons. The complainant said she stopped going to the upper floor of their house where her step brother’s room was located after he allegedly started making rude gestures towards her.”

Police said the woman was admitted in the general ward of the civil hospital and her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure would be recorded once she is discharged.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.

