21-yr-old man beaten by group after argument at birthday party in Gurugram

A 21-year-old man, was allegedly beaten up by a group of men after he was conned into reaching a compromise over an alleged confrontation at a birthday party in Bhondsi. The police said the complainant, a resident of Sector 49, had gone to attend his friend’s birthday party in Sneh Vihar, Bhondsi, on February 28 around noon.

In the complaint, the man said he met one of the accused men for the first time at the party, and had an alleged confrontation, but the duel was sorted out before it got violent, after others intervened.

“The party continued and I returned home. Around 9pm, a friend of the accused man came to my house and asked me to come outside to settle the earlier confrontation at the party and reach a compromise. When I went outside, five men were waiting and asked me to sit in a car and took me to a spot on Faridabad road. They asked me to step outside and started beating me, following which I fell on the road,” the man said in the police complaint, adding that he was beaten for around 20 to 30 minutes.

The police said the accused men pushed the victim out of the car near Artemis Hospital in Sector 51 and he returned home in an auto rickshaw.

A case was registered against the unidentified accused men under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 50 police station on Tuesday, the police said.

“The complainant was admitted to a private hospital for treatment last Saturday and discharged on Monday. After recording his statement, a case was registered,” Baljeet Singh, assistant sub-inspector, Sector 50 police station, said.

The police said the victim had sustained minor injuries on his back, hips and legs.

Shahid Ahmed, station house officer (SHO), Sector 50 police station, said the accused men were yet to be arrested. “The reason for the alleged fight at the party is not known. We are trying to trace the car in which the accused had been travelling,” Ahmed said.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 06:20 IST