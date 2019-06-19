21-yr-old woman found murdered in Khandsa

A 21-year-old woman was found murdered in her house in Khandsa village, Sector 37, on Tuesday. The police said her husband was missing and the preliminary probe suggested that the woman had been strangled.

A case was registered against the husband under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 37 police station on Tuesday, police said. The complainant in the case is the owner of a private company where the husband of the deceased worked.

The body of the deceased, Pooja, identified only by her first name, was found by a security guard of the company where the her husband was employed, the police said. They added that the guard was looking for another employee in the neighbourhood. When he did not find that person at his address, the guard started to search for him in adjacent houses. Subsequently, the police said, he spotted the woman’s body from outside the house.

The police said they received the information on Tuesday around 4am.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police said, “There was a cloth stuffed in the mouth of the deceased and marks suggesting that she was strangulated to death. Her husband had gone to his office on Wednesday, but as of now, he is missing.” The police confirmed there were injury marks on the neck of the deceased.

Ravinder (known by his first name only), sub-inspector, Sector 37 police station, said, “The family members have denied the possibility of any animosity between the wife and husband. The body has been sent for an autopsy. We are investigating the case.”

Boken added that the couple got married around two years ago and had been staying in Khandsa village since then. According to the police, Pooja was from Delhi and her husband from Jharkhand.

