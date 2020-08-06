21K people to be covered under state-wide Covid sero survey

gurugram

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:53 IST

More than 21,000 people will be covered across Haryana for Covid-19 serological survey to ascertain the proportion of population exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection .

In each of the 22 districts of Haryana, including Gurugram, at least 960 people will be tested during the sero survey which aims to look for IgG antibodies against Covid-19 that may have developed without the patient showing any symptoms of the virus. The survey is likely to start from the third week of August, according to the official letter issued by the state health department on Thursday.

For five Haryana districts — Gurugram, Ambala, Faridabad, Panchkula and Sonepat — this will be the second round of sero-survey being carrid out to try and determine the prevalence of infection spread. In the first round of survey in Gurugram — conducted from last week of June till mid July — 454 IgG antibody tests were done, out of which 56 were positive and 398 were negative. The survey showed a positivity rate of 12.3%. As reported by HT earlier, experts said that if the positivity rate is extrapolated to the 15 lakh population of the city (as per the 2011 census), then 12.3% translates to 1.85 lakh population who may have been infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The health department officials, however, have maintained that the survey was held in too small a scale to derive any conclusions.

Overall, in the five districts 1,544 people were tested, of which 180 had antibodies while the remaining 1,364 were negative.

Therefore, to gauge the actual spread of the disease among the wider population base, who had been left out from testing, the state government will cover all 22 districts this time. The sample size too this time, has been increased to 960 per district, and will cover at least 21,120 people.

Rajiv Arora, additional chief secretary, health department, said, “The purpose of the study is to know how many people have already suffered from the infection without showing any symptoms — like cough, cold and fever. Or they might be cases of mild symptoms, which went unnoticed. Through IgG test we can tell who got infected in the past. The findings will help the department to draw guidelines as per the district regulations to prevent and control the spread of infection furtherin the community.”

IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus develops in the body two weeks after the onset of the infection and it remains in the body for long time, indicating that the body had contracted the virus in the past. For this, 5ml blood is drawn from people who are covered under the survey for the antibody tests.

Arora said, “Each district will get 10 kits, through which 960 IgG antibody test will be conducted. Some of the districts have kits from the previous survey, which has been included in the total kits to be provided.”

According to the official letter on sero survey issued by the state health department, the survey will start from third week of August and the final report will be drafted by the end of the month. It will be conducted in collaboration with PGIMER, Chandigarh. Out of the 960 people to be covered under the survey, population from both urban and rural areas will be taken into account as state’s rural and urban population ratio is 60:40.

“The survey will be conducted in clusters identified based on GPS mapping. In urban areas, four clusters will be selected, whereas in the rural areas we will select 12 clusters. Only people above 18 years of age will be covered only after they give their consent,” Arora said.