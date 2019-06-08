22-year-old man arrested for making lewd gesture at woman in a Metro

A 22-year-old man was arrested at Huda City Centre (HCC) Metro station for allegedly sexually harassing a 34-year-old woman passenger on a Metro train, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday between 2.45pm and 3.45pm between Iffco Chowk and HCC Metro stations. According to police, in March too, the accused was booked for a similar incident at Metro police station.

In her police complaint, the woman, a resident of Delhi, said that she was sitting in a coach when the accused stood near her, unzipped his pants and made a lewd gesture.

Police said the victim had boarded the Metro from Central Secretariat towards HCC around 2.45pm. “When the train was between Iffco Chowk station and HCC station, a man in my coach unzipped his pants . His behaviour was obnoxious. I shouted at him, and other co-passengers caught him,” said the victim in her complaint.

The woman, who works in Delhi, was on a visit to her office headquarters in Gurugram when the incident occurred.

The suspect, identified as Nitin Kumar, was taken to HCC Metro control room and a CISF team questioned him.

Later, the Metro staff informed the police, following which a team from Sector 51 police station reached the spot and took the accused in its custody. Police said that the accused, who is a history-sheeter, was working as an autorickshaw driver in Gurugram for the last one year.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that Nitin is a history-sheeter and was on March 26 booked for a similar incident at Metro police station. “During questioning, he confessed to his crime and said that he had molested several women in trains but was never caught as he managed to flee,” he said.

A case under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 345A (sexual harassment) of the IPC was registered. The accused was produced before the district sessions court on Friday and was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

