22-yr-old booked for raping widow in Gurugram

A 22-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman in Fazilpur village, Jharsa on Friday.

According to the police, the victim, is a widow and is from an Uttar Pradesh village. She is a resident of Fazilpur village, Jharsa. The suspect is from the same village, police said.

Police said that the incident happened when the suspect was staying at the victim’s house in Jharsa.

Mukesh, SHO, Badshahpur police station said, “The woman had recently gone to her village in Uttar Pradesh. When she returned, she was accompanied by the man. He stayed with her for at least two days during which the incident happened. “

A case was registered in the matter and the suspect is yet to be arrested, police said.

