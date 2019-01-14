23-year-old Golf Course Road mishap victim succumbs, no arrest made

A 23-year-old man, who met with an accident, in an underpass near Genpact Chowk on Golf Course Road, has succumbed to his injuries, the police said on Sunday.

Pankaj Bhatt, the victim, suffered a head injury in an accident on Wednesday night and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital, where he died on Saturday, said Suresh Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, who is the investigation officer in the case.

Even after four days after the accident, the police are yet to make an arrest, despite the accused leaving behind the car and fleeing the spot. “We have questioned the owner of the vehicle, who is in Delhi. But he said that his brother was driving the car at the time of the incident, and he is on the run,” the ASI said.

Bhatt, hailing from Uttarakhand, worked in a private company in Airtel Building. His body has been handed over to his family after the autopsy, the police said.

Around 11 pm on Wednesday, the victim,was on his way back to his rented accommodation in a motorcycle. “Inside the underpass near Genpack Chowk, he rammed his vehicle on the rear side of a cab, which had stopped inside the underpass. The driver of the cab ran away from the spot,” the ASI said.

Bhatt suffered a head injury and passersby called the police and he was taken to a nearby private hospital in a police van. “He had a helmet, but still suffered a head injury. We are conducting raids in Delhi to arrest the 21-year-old accused who was driving the cab,” the police official said.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 53 police station under sections 304 (death due to negligence) and 283 (obstruction in public way) of the Indian Penal Code against an unknown person and the cab, which has a Delhi registration number plate.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 14:50 IST