23-year-old Kenyan woman raped

An auto-rickshaw driver, suspected to be in his early twenties, was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 23-year-old Kenyan woman in Sheetla Mata colony. Police said that his accomplice is still at large.

The arrested man, identified as Sadam, a native of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, stays in a rented room in Sheetla Mata colony. Police arrested him from CRPF Chowk after receiving a tip-off. Santosh, Sadam’s accomplice, hails from Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

A case was registered against them under section 376D (woman raped by one or more persons constituting a group) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station on Friday.

Police said that the victim is a native of Kenya and came to the country in June last year on a one-year tourist visa. The victim lives with her sister at a village in Delhi and works at a hair salon.

The incident took place on Friday around 12am when she was returning home after visiting a night club in Sahara Mall on MG Road.

City police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, “The woman had come to the night club from Delhi. Around midnight, she took the auto-rickshaw of the accused to reach Guru Dronacharya Metro station. The driver and his friend took her to Sheetla Mata Colony and raped her.”

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that after receiving a call regarding the incident from a bystander, a team of Durga Shakti Action Force reached at the spot where the victim and the caller were standing by the roadside.

Police said that she was taken to a hospital in the city for a medical test and her statement was recorded by a duty magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on Friday.

Sadam will be produced before a district court in the city on Saturday.

