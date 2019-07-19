23-year-old Kenyan woman raped

Gurugram An auto-rickshaw driver, suspected to be in his early twenties, was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 23-year-old Kenyan woman in Sheetla Mata colony. Police said that his accomplice is still at large. The arrested man, identified as Sadam, a native of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, stays in a rented room in Sheetla Mata colony. Police arrested him from CRPF Chowk after receiving a tip-off. Santosh, Sadam’s accomplice, hails from Agra in Uttar Pradesh. A case was registered against them under section 376D (woman raped by one or more persons constituting a group) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station on Friday. Police said that the victim is a native of Kenya and came to the country in June last year on a one-year tourist visa. The victim lives with her sister at a village in Delhi and works at a hair salon.The incident took place on Friday around 12am when she was returning home after visiting a night club in Sahara Mall on MG Road.City police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, “The woman had come to the night club from Delhi. Around midnight, she took the auto-rickshaw of the accused to reach Guru Dronacharya Metro station. The driver and his friend took her to Sheetla Mata Colony and raped her.”A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that after receiving a call regarding the incident from a bystander, a team of Durga Shakti Action Force reached at the spot where the victim and the caller were standing by the roadside. Police said that she was taken to a hospital in the city for a medical test and her statement was recorded by a duty magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on Friday.Sadam will be produced before a district court in the city on Saturday.