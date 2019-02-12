23-year-old man in Gurugram strangulates sleeping wife with dupatta after fight, held after two weeks

Two weeks after a 23-year-old man allegedly killed his 18-year-old wife, the police on Monday arrested him from Shankar Chowk in Udyog Vihar. The police said the man confessed to strangulating his wife with a dupatta (stole), after she went to sleep following a fight between the two.

According to the police, Dharmender, a daily wager, allegedly choked his wife to death on January 28 night and ran away after locking his rented house in Nathupur village, in DLF Phase-3, from the outside. Her decomposed body was recovered four days later on February 2, after their landlord, Dinesh, knocked at their door to arrange for cleaning. He picked up a foul smell and after discovering her body, reported the incident to the police.

The police registered a case of murder against the husband, after his father-in-law, Bhagwan Singh, alleged that his daughter often complained to him that she and her husband had frequent fights, after which, he used to beat her. The case was subsequently transferred to the crime branch.

Amit Kumar, in-charge of crime branch, Sector 40, said that since the alleged murder, Dharmender had been staying at the houses of his friends and acquaintances in the National Capital Region. “He kept on switching his location to give the police a slip. He stayed in Burari, Sultanpuri in Delhi and Noida with friends. He had come to Gurugram to meet an associate, when he was arrested by the police after a tip-off,” said Kumar.

The police said in May 2018, the victim, Karan Kaur, had eloped from her house in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, after she met Dharmender, a native of Firozabad. The two got married and rented a house in Nathupur village in DLF Phase-3. The woman’s father told the police in the complaint that after moving to Gurugram, her daughter used to call the family every fortnight.

