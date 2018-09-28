24-year-old inmate of Gurugram’s Bhondsi jail suffering from tuberculosis dies in hospital

A 24-year-old inmate of Bhondsi Jail, who was suffering from tuberculosis, died at the Civil Hospital on Wednesday evening.

Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Garhi Hasru village, was arrested on July 3 for his alleged involvement in a theft case registered at Sector 5 police station. He was shifted to Bhondsi jail after the court remanded him in judicial custody on July 4 this year.

Kumar was unwell since he was brought to jail, officials familiar with the case said. He was undergoing treatment at Bhondsi jail hospital and was shifted to Civil Hospital on Wednesday after he complained of severe chest and abdominal pain. He was also complaining of chest congestion, officials said.

The police said they have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC at Bhondsi police station.

“He was admitted to the jail hospital after his condition deteriorated on Tuesday. However, he was stable at night and was sent to his barrack. On Wednesday, around 10.30pm, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to Civil hospital. He died around 12.30pm,” Jai Kishan Chillar, Bhondsi jail superintendent, said.

Police said Kumar was allegedly addicted to drugs. The body was handed over to the family members after an autopsy.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 04:58 IST