24-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping minor girl in Haryana’s Farrukhnagar

A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Haryana’s Farrukhnagar.

According to the police, the girl told her mother that the man had allegedly been harassing her for the past few days and on January 24, he took her to a plot in Janaula, where he allegedly raped her three times.

The police said the girl refused to go to school on Monday morning, and when her mother asked her why, she narrated her ordeal.

“On January 24 around 7.50am when my daughter was on her way to school, the accused man took her in his car to an isolated place in Janaula, where he raped her three times. He threatened to kill her and her family members if she told us about the incident,” the girl’s mother stated in the police complaint.

Kanta Devi, station house officer (SHO), women’s police station, Manesar, said the accused man was arrested from his house in Farrukhnagar on Monday evening. “The girl’s statement was recorded under Section 164 of the code of criminal procedure and she has been sent for a medical examination,” the SHO said.

A case was registered against the accused man under Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the women’s police station, Manesar, on Monday, the police said.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 10:37 IST