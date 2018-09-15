24-year-old woman alleges rape by relative with whom she had affair

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped many times by a man with whom she was in a relationship over the last one year, police said on Friday.

The woman told police that she was raped by the accused, who is her distant relative, at different places in the city, Sandeep Kumar, station house officer of Shivaji Nagar Police Station, said. The woman told police that in one occasion, she was raped after he made her drink juice laced with sedatives, Kumar said.

The woman, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and holds a diploma in engineering, works in a private company in Manesar.

Kumar said that the 24-year-old accused, who works at a private company in Noida, is yet to be traced. The woman’s medical examination was conducted and her statement was also recorded before a magistrate under section 164 of CrPC. An FIR was registered on Thursday under sections 376 (rape) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

In another incident, a 29-year-old woman who was at the office of the sarpanch to complain about a broken water pipeline was allegedly assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law in Pataudi area. An FIR was filed at Pataudi police station on Thursday

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 05:49 IST