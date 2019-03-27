25-year-old man held for allegely molesting minor girl in Gurugram’s Bhondsi

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl in his neighbourhood at a village in Bhondsi.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7pm on Monday when the girl was washing utensils near the main gate of her house, which is adjacent to the fodder room. The suspect allegedly dragged her to the room and molested her.

The suspect, a daily wager in Bhondsi, has been living in the area for the past several years, police said.

Mother of the minor in her police complaint said that she raised an alarm following which he left her and fled from the spot.

Later, the girl told her mother that the suspect had touched her inappropriately and kissed her, police said. In the complaint registered at the Bhondsi police station, the victim’s mother sated that the suspect had earlier also tried to molest her daughter.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “We have arrested the suspect after conducting raids at different places.” The man was booked under section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 05:19 IST