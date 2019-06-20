25-yr-old held in Metro harassment case

The special cell of Delhi police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man who had allegedly masturbated on a woman and exposed himself indecently when she was climbing down an escalator at the HUDA City Centre Metro station on the night of June 14.

The police said the accused man, identified by his first name as Dinesh, is a resident of Sushant Lok-2, Sector 57 and is employed with a private company in the city. He was arrested from Rajokri near the Delhi-Gurugram border.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Kushwah, Delhi Police, said the suspect had confessed to the crime. “He works as an office boy at a private company. Prior to that, he worked as a driver. We have intimated the local police (Gurugram) where the case was registered,” Kushwah said.

A Delhi police officer privy to the matter, on the condition of anonymity, said the suspect was watching a porn clip on his phone while riding the Metro minutes before the incident.

A senior officer of the Gurugram police said they would seek the suspect’s custody from the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, the Delhi-based woman recorded her statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. “I went to the police station and recorded my statement before the magistrate. In the statement, I narrated a detailed account of what had occurred on the day of the incident,” the woman said on Wednesday.

Usha Kundu, assistant commissioner of police, crime against women, confirmed the woman’s statement was recorded.

The woman has alleged that on June 14 around 9.25pm, after she exited a store on the first floor of the HUDA City Centre Metro station and was climbing down an escalator, a man allegedly masturbated on her, flashed her and abused her before running away.

“I was on the escalator when I felt something on my back. I turned and realised that a man had masturbated on me. I was shocked, scared and traumatised. I confronted him. He flashed me and said indecent words following which I slapped him. The passersby stood still as he hurled abuses at me. I shouted and called for help but there were no policemen around. He flashed me again before running away,” she had said Monday.

The woman had said that she had reached out to the city police on Facebook Messenger on the night of the incident, but did not get any response. She then contacted the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation helpline and was called to identify the culprit in the CCTV footage. On Monday, she had shared her ordeal in a series of tweets following which the Gurugram police registered a case on June 17 and collected the CCTV footage from the crime spot.

The suspect was booked under sections 354-A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 00:08 IST