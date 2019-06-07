27-year-old man hangs himself in Gurugram Sector 9A

A 27-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented house in Sector 9A on Thursday morning, said the police. No suicide note was recovered.

The police said the incident was reported at 8am when the landlord knocked on the victim’s door and found it unlocked. He entered the room and found him hanging. The man was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Bijender Singh, sub-inspector (SI), Sector 9A police station, said the victim had been under stress. “The victim’s brother said that he may have been under stress due to personal reasons. His mother passed away some time ago and his father went missing in 2017,” said SI Singh. The police said the man worked at a tehsil office in the city.

The police said the landlord had visited the house in the morning for a routine inspection. “After he saw the victim hanging, he called the police control room. This seems to be a case of suicide,” said SI Singh. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 03:52 IST