28­-year­-old held for killing friend’s two­ month­ old infant in fit of rage in Gurugram

A 28-year-old man was held on Friday for allegedly murdering his friend’s two-and-a-half month old son to avenge an insult at a formal gathering on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the Sohna area. Police said the accused, Manjit Ram, allegedly felt insulted by a remark that the infant’s father passed at a gathering organised at the latter’s house.

Before leaving, he vowed revenge on his friend, police said. Ram allegedly kidnapped the baby on Thursday night and strangled him in a fit of rage. Police said he allegedly buried the body underneath debris at a vacant plot near his own house.

Initially a case of kidnapping had been registered. On the baby’s father’s complaint, alleging his friend’s involvement, the accused was held from his house.

Police said the accused has allegedly confessed during questioning that he strangled the infant and buried his body.

Bhartender Kumar, station SHO, Sohna city police station, said, “The accused reportedly took offence to a remark passed at him and immediately got up to leave. He allegedly threatened the minor’s father that he would “regret and cry later”. A few hours later, he allegedly kidnapped the infant and after strangulating him, buried him underneath debris at a vacant plot on Bhingri road near a petrol pump behind his house,” said Kumar.

Police said the post-mortem could not be conducted on Friday in Sohna due to unavailability of a forensic expert and it would be conducted on Saturday at the Civil Hospital.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) at the Sohna City police station of IPC. The accused would be produced in the district court Saturday.

