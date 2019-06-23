28-year-old man from Shimla held for killing his relative in Gurugram

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing a man over a dispute regarding money at a Sector 29 park in January. Police said the suspect was a distant relative of the deceased.

The arrested man was identified as Lokeshwar alias Lokesh and is from Shimla. He was arrested from Subash Chowk after police interrogated the family members of both the men. Lalit Chauhan alias Golu, the victim, was from the same city, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on January 4, when Lokeshwar and the victim, had a heated argument a sum of Rs 4 lakh.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “A few years ago, Lokeshwar and Lalit had gone to Thailand together in search of jobs. Lokeshwar returned to the city within 20 days but Lalit, however, returned after two years and went back to his home in Shimla. In January 2019, Lalit came to Gurugram to receive his visa for Europe. During his visit, he met Lokeshwar and lent him some money. On January 4, both of them had an argument when Lalit asked Lokeshwar to return his money.”

Boken added that on January 5, when both the men were consuming alcohol at a park in Sector 29, Lokeshwar hit Lalit with a rock and fled.

A team of policemen from Sector 29 police station found the body on January 7 but no one came forward to claim it. The body was sent for a post-mortem. However, the victim’s mother had registered a case at Badshahpur police station and said that he was missing. Subsequently, the police realized that Lalit was the missing person.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered at Sector 29 police station on January 11. Lokeshwar was produced in the court on Saturday and sent police custody for five days.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 03:28 IST