29 oustees who lost their land for Dwarka Expressway to get relief after four years

gurugram

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:07 IST

Haryana Sahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has decided to give alternative plots to 29 families in the villages of Kherki Daula and Bajghera, whose land was acquired by the authority for building the Dwarka Expressway. Although these families were given alternative plots earlier, they were unable to build their homes, as most of these plots were either under a high-tension power cable or found to be smaller in size.

These plot owners, who have been waiting for relief for the last four years, will now get alternative plots. Proposal for the same will be sent to the headquarters for approval, said HSVP officials on Thursday.

Most of these plots are located in Sector 37C and Sector 110A, said HSVP officials.

Jitender Yadav, HSVP administrator, Gurugram, said that after assessing the claims of the allottees and a site visit, the authority has decided to give alternative plots to the oustees. “We have sought permission from the headquarters to allot them plots elsewhere. Once the permission is granted, a draw of lots will be held and possession will be given,” he said.

HSVP officials said that the lands of these ousteees were acquired for the construction of Dwarka Expressway, which connects the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway from Kherki Daula to Dwarka. In 2016, land was acquired in the villages of Bajghera and Kherki Daula for the construction of the expressway and, in the same year, the oustees were allotted plots in Sector 37C and Sector 110A as compensation. However, 29 families had raised objections and refused to accept the allocated plots, after these were found to be under a high-tension power line. A few had issues with the size of the plots allocated.

Dilip Yadav, whose wife was allotted a plot in Sector 37C, said that the plot was under a high-tension power line and, as such, a house could not be constructed there. “I had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court and all the officials in HSVP in the last four years, seeking relief. After a long delay, our problems have been heard properly and steps have been taken to resolve the issue” he said.

HSVP officials added that resolution of pending claims by oustees, land owners and allottees was also being taken up on a priority basis. Jitender Yadav said that possession of plots to oustees, whose land was acquired in Sector 49, would soon be given possession of alternative plots near Rosewood City.