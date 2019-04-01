29-year-old found hanging in room in Sector 57, suicide suspected

A 29-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his rented room in Tigra village near Sector 57 on Saturday afternoon.

The police said the body had been decomposed and the preliminary probe had revealed that the victim, a native of Bihar, may have committed suicide two or three days ago. No suicide note was found, said the police.

According to the police, the incident was reported to the police control room around 1 pm on Saturday, after neighbours in the village complained of foul odour coming from the victim’s room.

Shiv Kumar, assistant sub inspector (ASI), Sadar police station, said the neighbours called the landlord, who went to check the room.

“The landlord said the room was locked from the inside. When he opened it with a spare key, he saw the victim hanging from the ceiling fan and informed the police,” said ASI Kumar.

The police said the reason for the alleged suicide was not known. “His family in Bihar has been informed and family members are on their way to the city. The landlord said that he was not aware of the circumstances leading up to the victim’s death and that he only visited the room once in a fortnight to collect rent,” said ASI Kumar.

The body has been kept in the mortuary for the post-mortem examination. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure(CrPC).

On March 12, a 19-year-old man was found hanging in his rented room in village Bhangrola in Kherki Daula. The police had said that the probe had revealed that the victim had allegedly committed suicide. No suicide note was found.

