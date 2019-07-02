29-year-old Gurugram man dies after being allegedly poisoned by 2 men

The police on Sunday booked two men for allegedly poisoning a 29-year-old man in Block F, Palam Vihar, on Saturday. The police said the man died at a hospital in Jhajjar during treatment. The motive is not known.

The police said that viscera samples of the deceased have been sent to Madhuban laboratory to check if he was poisoned.

According to the police, Kuldeep, the victim, was a resident of Palam Vihar and worked at a private company in the area. They said the two suspects were related to the victim.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the suspects arrived at the victim’s house. “On Sunday around 9.30am, Kuldeep called me and said that the night before, two of his relatives came to his house. They had a heated argument and later they made him consume alcohol mixed with a soft drink. Kuldeep did not know that the drink was poisoned. After his call, I immediately left for his house. One of my family members informed me that Kuldeep was feeling unwell and was rushed to a hospital in Jhajjar,” one of Kuldeep’s family members stated in the FIR. Kuldeep recorded his statement regarding the incident on his mobile phone.

Razak Ali Khan, sub-inspector, Palam Vihar police station, said, “The suspects are yet to be arrested. The motive behind the alleged poisoning is not known.”

A case was registered under sections 302, 328 and 34 of the IPC at Palam Vihar police station.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 12:34 IST