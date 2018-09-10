29-year-old Gurugram woman who committed suicide was under stress, say cops

A 29-year-old woman, who was found dead in her rented accommodation in Sector 40 on Saturday, allegedly committed suicide due to stress, the police said on Sunday.

The police said that the woman was stressed as her family did not approve of her relationship with a man.

Naresh Kumar, assistant sub-inspector of Sector 40 police station, said, “She was under acute stress since she wanted to marry the man, but her parents were against the relationship.” No suicide note was recovered from the spot, he added.

The woman was working with a Noida-based company dealing in herbal products and had moved into the apartment three months ago. An autopsy conducted at the Civil Hospital on Sunday confirmed that the victim had died due to hanging.

Dr Deepak Mathur, a forensic expert at Civil Hospital, said, “There was no injury mark on the body to suggest foul play.”

Kumar, who is conducting the investigation, said that the woman’s body was handed over to her family after conducting initiating inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Police officials said they had to break open the door. “She had switched off her mobile phone and was not responding to messages. When the friend visited the house and there was no response at the door, he informed the police,” said Kumar.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 04:41 IST