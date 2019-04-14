3 AAP probables in the fray for Gurgaon; list to be out on April 16

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) formally entered into an electoral alliance in Haryana, AAP insiders said the party was holding talks with three candidates who could contest the Gurgaon seat.

While the decision on the respective candidates and the seat shares of the parties will be formally announced by the alliance next week, AAP leaders on Friday had told Hindustan Times that the Gurgaon seat would go to AAP.

According to insiders, the party’s Nuh district president Anees Khan was the front-runner for the Gurgaon seat until the alliance came through. Changing political dynamics after the formation of the alliance, however, have compelled the party to reconsider its options. Three new names, who have contested elections from the Gurgaon seat in the past as members of other political parties, are among the front-runners for the seat this time, party members familiar with the matter said.

All three potential candidates are from different regions of the state. One is from Rewari, while the other two are from Mewat and Gurgaon respectively. “All three names being discussed are strong leaders. They have been associated with electoral politics, and have contested elections from Gurgaon in the past,” said a party leader, who did not wish to be identified.

One of the three potential candidates is a Muslim face who enjoys positive traction among voters in Mewat, a party member said. A conference call with the three candidates was arranged on Saturday to discuss details. The final list of candidates is expected to be released by April 16. “We have formed a joint action committee to finalise who will contest from which constituency. Talks are underway and the final word will be out in two or three days,” Sudhir Yadav, the party’s Haryana spokesperson, said.

Sudhir Yadav added that the party had a significant voter base in Gurgaon, and the committee will factor in the same. “The committee will decide the candidates based on their credentials and the nature of the constituency. Our party has a significant voter base in Gurgaon. We received our maximum share of votes from Gurgaon and Badshahpur in 2014 Lok Sabha polls,” Yadav said.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 00:51 IST