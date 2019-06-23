3 boys apprehended for sexually assaulting, killing 15-yr-old boy

Three boys were apprehended on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in Ashok Vihar, Sector 5, who then succumbed to his injuries. The police said that the boy had been mentally challenged since birth.

According to the police, the incident had taken place on June 14, when the three suspects, all juveniles, entered the victim’s house and took him out to a nearby area where they allegedly raped and assaulted him.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The arrested boys were his neighbours. On June 14, they allegedly raped and assaulted him. We were informed about the incident on Saturday around 11 am. The victim’s father has registered a case. All the suspects have been apprehended and we are investigating the matter.”

Kundan, station house officer (SHO), Sector 5 police station, said that the victim had sustained a severe injury on the backbone and succumbed to it on Friday afternoon. “The boy died at his home in Ashok Vihar,” Kundan added.

The police said that the victim’s body had been sent for an autopsy and they were awaiting the reports.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 , 34 of the Indian penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) at Sector 5 police station on Saturday, police said.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 03:14 IST