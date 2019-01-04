3-day-old baby girl found abandoned in auto, police enquiring in hospitals to trace accused

A newborn baby girl was found abandoned, on Wednesday night, in the back seat of an autorickshaw parked outside a house in Fazilpur Jharsa, the police said Thursday. The police were yet to identify the people who had left the three-day-old in the vehicle and are enquiring in neighbouring hospitals.

A local resident, Jaggi, found the baby girl wrapped in a blanket in the back seat of the autorickshaw that was parked outside his house and informed the police, said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Sohna) Dinesh Kumar said.

He added that the child was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital and her condition is reportedly stable.

An FIR was filed against unidentified persons under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code at the Badshahpur Police Station, based on a complaint filed by Jaswant, another resident of the area.

Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said the police were yet to find any CCTV footage that could help them identify the person(s) who left the newborn in the autorickshaw.

“We are getting details from nearby hospitals and nursing homes and are also questioning people in the area to get details of pregnant women,” he said.

On Wednesday around 9.30pm, Jaggi heard a baby’s cry when he stepped out to lock the main gate of his house. The noise was coming from a three-wheeler parked outside his house.

According to the complaint filed, “Jaggi went there and found the baby wrapped in a light-coloured blanket. His wife took the baby and the neighbours called the police. The police reached within two minutes. By that time, around 30 to 40 people had gathered at the spot.”

Jaswant stated that Jaggi, who is also auto driver, had parked his vehicle inside the gate of his house and the newborn was found in another Cng-run autorickshaw parked outside the gate.

“Nothing like this has even happened here before. We all were surprised to find a baby in an autorickshaw. The baby did not cry much and if Jaggi had not found the baby, dogs might have attacked her,” Jaswant said.

