3 shanties gutted in Gurugram Sector 5, no casualty

Four days after two people died and five more injured in a fire at a firecracker warehouse in Kadipur Industrial Area, three scrap warehouses, which housed shanties for its workers, were gutted in a fire near Happy Model School in Sheetla Mata Colony in Sector 5 on Thursday evening.

No loss of life was reported and 11 fire tenders were pressed into service, said fire department officials.

Officials said a contractor from Gurgaon village had rented out 150 square yards to scrap warehouses, owners of which had built little shanties for workers, scrap dealers and rag pickers.

The fire started at one of the warehouses and spread to the shanties, a few of which were razed, said officials.

IS Kashyap, additional divisional fire safety officer, said, “As many as 11 fire tenders, including four from Bhim Nagar fire station, three from Sector 29 fire station and two each from Udyog Vihar and Sector 37 stations, were rushed to the spot. The blaze was controlled within two hours and as a precautionary move, one fire tender was retained at the spot. No persons was injured.”

Kundan, sub inspector, Sector 5 police station, said some of the workers had gone to their native villages to vote. “We are checking if the warehouses had requisite no-objection certificate from fire department. No case has been registered as of now,” he said.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 05:49 IST