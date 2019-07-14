3 women held for duping men in Gurugram

The police on Saturday arrested three women for allegedly duping a 30-year-old businessman from Rewari on July 7 of Rs 5 lakh.

The women have been identified as Vijay Luxmi Singh (25), Krishna Singh (21) and Sunita Singh (27). While Vijay Luxmi and Krishna are residents of Bikaner, Sunita is from Bulandshahr. The police said these women were living in an apartment in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, from where they were arrested.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said they have received multiple complaints against the women, who have been active in the city for the past three months. They operate out of night clubs on MG Road. “They visit the city every day at night and target men visiting these clubs. They either take them to a hotel or to their house and agree to have drinks with them. They carry drugs with them to spike their drinks and flee with cash and valuables afterwards,” he said.

During questioning, the women also revealed that they target a new area every now and then and ask for lifts from commuters. They then take the victims to clubs and hotels and dupe them. They also said they use fake names like Monika, Kanika, and Piya to fool the police.

Karan Goel, ACP of DLF, said the police have busted a very important gang who used to dupe men by threatening them to implicate them in false cases of sexual assault if they did not pay up. “They had multiple ways of extorting money, out of which the easiest was to dupe men and flee. If they found that a victim was rigid, they would threaten to implicate him in a false case of sexual assault,” he said.

The police said Vijay Luxmi and Krishna are siblings, while Sunita is their cousin. They are club dancers and used to earlier live in Delhi.

The police said the Sunita was the kingpin of the gang and it was she who gave signals to “entrap” rich men.

According to the police, the gang had extorted more than Rs 1 crore from their victims, and their most recent victim was the Rewari businessman from whom they extorted nearly Rs 5 lakh. During interrogation, the women revealed that on the night of July 7, they visited a nightclub in Metropolitan Mall, where they met the victim. He offered them money to dance and later asked them to join him in a hotel room. Later, the women spiked his drink and fled with his money.

Akil formed a team headed by the ACP. Within two days, evidence was collected and a raid was conducted. The police added sections 392 and 419 of IPC to the case filed against the suspects.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 02:48 IST