30 held for partying near Ggm-Faridabad Road

gurugram

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 00:02 IST

Thirty people were arrested on Sunday for partying close to the Gurugram-Faridabad and violating the ban on such activities during the Covid-19 crisis, said police.

The police said they had received a tip that some people were partying in an area designated for off-road adventure sport. They were drinking liquor and playing loud music, police added.

Police recovered three cases of beer and a case of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from the spot, stored in their cars. Most of those arrested were residents of Delhi.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that they were cracking down on the illegal gatherings in public places and open spaces designated for parties across the city.

“Out of the 30 arrested, 22 were men and eight were women. They were partying at the open space in ‘Off Road Adventure Zone’, which is illegal now. They had no permission to do so and did not have a liquor license from the excise and taxation department, which is a violation of the excise act,” he said. “We caught the offenders red-handed. Seeing police they tried to break the beer bottles and tried to flee but were caught.”

The party was allegedly organised by a person named Harsh Gosai, a resident of Sector 46 who was also at the party, he said. When the police team asked him to produce permissions for the party, he failed to do so, following which he was also arrested.

Off Road Adventure Zone is spread across four acres in the backdrop of the Aravallis on the Faridabad road. This place is known for enthusiasts to get their 4x4 machines out to test and have fun. There are 25 obstacles including a dirt track, extreme angle climbs and declines, slush pits, rock crawls, water wading with slush tracks, camel humps and much more have been designed for newcomers and veterans alike.

But since the lockdown, the place had been shut, said police.

An FIR was registered and the owner of Off Road Adventure Zone for allowing the party, said police, but is yet to be arrested. HT could not reach representatives of Off Road Adventure Zone for comment.

All were booked under the disasters management act, and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said they had been receiving complaints that people were partying in Aravalis and in farm houses illegally, and have deployed teams to keep a close eye on such activities.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said that they have identified more than 20 such places and strict action will be taken against those found violating the rules and regulations. “Partying is not allowed in the city yet and the pub and bars are yet not opened. Only the liquor shops are allowed to open with their original timings of 8 am to 12 am. The suspects were found inside the premises partying in full swing without any fear of contracting the coronavirus disease and violating social distancing norms.,” he said.