30-year-old woman raped by husband’s friend in Gurugram, police yet to arrest accused

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her husband’s friend in Bas Kusla village in Manesar on Saturday night. In the police complaint, the victim, who is a native of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh and stays in a rented house here with her husband and children, said that the incident took place on the night of June 20, when her husband was on night duty, and she was at home in her room.

“The main door of the house was not bolted from the inside. The accused barged in and forced himself

upon me. He ran away when I started yelling,” she stated in her complaint.



A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, the accused man was a friend of the woman’s husband and frequented their house. “The incident was reported to the police on Saturday, following

which the victim’s medical examination was conducted. Her statement was recorded before a duty magistrate under Section 164 of the code of criminal proceedings,” said the official. The police said the accused man, a native of Kanauj in Uttar Pradesh, is yet to be arrested. A case was registered against the accused person under section 376 (rape) at IMT Manesar police station on Saturday, said police.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 02:27 IST