30 years on, Rojka Meo still waiting for a fire station

A day after three persons were killed in a fire that broke out at Pusilin Biotechnology Private Limited, a pharmaceutical raw material manufacturing company in Industrial Model Township (IMT) Rojka Meo in Nuh, the association of Mewat Chambers of Commerce and Industry alleged that even after 30 years of the area being set up and becoming functional, there are no basic amenities, including a fire station.

Dinesh Kumar Mehta, senior vice-president of the association, said that despite repeated attempts and regular correspondence with the state government and HSIIDC, no measures have been taken to ensure presence of fire tenders in the area.

“The government is not paying any heed to our demands. We have been writing to them for the last five years. The companies, in their individual capacity, have taken fire safety measures, but we need support from the authorities as well,” he said in a press conference on Monday .

The Rojka Meo industrial complex was established in 1984 and is located on the Sohna-Alwar Road, around five kilometres away from Sohna city.

Ajay Ahlawat, vice-president of the Mewat Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said entrepreneurs preferred to shift their production units into different areas due to lack of essential services here.

“Our area is the least developed industrial cluster in Haryana, and the same has been highlighted in every district-level grievance committee meeting, but to no avail,” he said.

Dr Narhari Banger, managing director, HSIIDC, however, said the transfer of land is in process. “We will take up this matter and try to resolve the issue at the earliest,” he said.

