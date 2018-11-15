30-yr-old woman found hanging from fan in her Jacobpura house

A 30-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her house in Jacobpura near Sector 12 Tuesday evening. The police said a preliminary probe revealed that the woman had seemed restless for some time. No suicide note was recovered from the house, the police said.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of code of criminal procedure (CrPC).

Duli Chand, assistant sub-inspector, city police station, said the incident took place when the woman, a homemaker, was alone in the house and her husband was at work, while her parents-in-law had gone to visit a spiritual teacher who lives near their residence.

According to the police, the woman made her last phone call to her husband around 3.45pm, and enquired about routine work and asked if he had eaten lunch, but did not mention anything else.

“The incident was reported to the police control room around 6.45pm. When the victim did not answer repeated phone calls from her mother and her husband in the evening, the family got worried and contacted her husband’s cousin to check on her. The cousin, who lives in a flat downstairs, found the door of her room had been bolted from inside. When he forced it open, he saw the deceased hanging from a ceiling fan and reported the incident to the police,” Chand, the investigating official, said.

The police said the woman was rushed to Civil Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. According to Chand, the family said the woman had seemed depressed and restless for the past few months.

“The police is probing if marital discord was a reason for the incident. She had also been taking medication, for an unknown illness,” Chand, said.

Based on the family members’ statements, neighbours, and the preliminary post-mortem report, the police have ruled out any foul play. Dr Deepak Mathur, forensic expert, Civil Hospital, who conducted the post-mortem examination, said it was a case of hanging, and that no external injuries were found on the victim’s body.

The woman is survived by her husband, a banker, and a five-year-old daughter, the police said.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 13:43 IST