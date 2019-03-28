32-year-old daily wage earner shot dead, police suspect wife

A 32-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by an unidentified person in Jakhopur village in Sadar Sohna on Wednesday evening.

Police said a dispute within the family is suspected to be the reason behind the alleged crime, adding that the victim’s wife and some relatives of the victim are under suspicion. No persons had been arrested.

Police said the victim, identified as Rakesh, worked as labourer.

Himanshu Garg, deputy commissioner of police, (DCP), south, said though there were no eye-witnesses in the incident, preliminary probe had revealed a dispute in the family, which is sub-judice, may have been a motivating factor in the crime.

“The victim had one bullet injury on his head. The family has alleged the role of the victim’s wife and relatives. We are verifying the statements and a probe is on,” said DCP Garg.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the incident took place between 4 pm and 5 pm when the victim was alone at the house.

“He was shot on the right side of the skull above the ear and the bullet passed through from the other side. The victim was taken to a hospital in Sohna, where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors,” said the official.

The official said that the victim’s wife, who is absconding, and a male relative of the family had an extra marital affair and their role in the crime was being probed.

“There was a dispute between the victim and his wife related to compensation and the matter was pending in the court,” said the official cited above.

A case was registered against the unidentified accused persons under sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Sadar Sohna police station on Wednesday, said police.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 03:22 IST