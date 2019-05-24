32-year-old driver commits suicide in Gurugram Sec 4; motive unclear

A 32-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at his rented accommodation in Sector 4 on Friday morning. The police said no suicide note was recovered and the reason for the alleged suicide was not known.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 12.45am, when neighbours heard loud television noises coming from the victim’s room. One of the neighbours knocked at his door and asked him to turn the volume down as his sleep was getting disturbed.

Ajit Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 4 police station, said when there was no answer, the neighbours alerted the landlord, who went up to the room and saw the victim hanging from a metal pipe in his room.

“Preliminary probe has found that the victim was alone as his wife and daughter had gone to attend a wedding. His family said that he worked as a driver,” said Singh. The police said the victim belonged to Uttar Pradesh and had been staying in the city for the past few years.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

In another case, a 22-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at his rented accommodation in Sector 18 on Friday morning. The police said the incident was reported by the victim’s roommate, who returned from office and found him hanging.

Dev Charan, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 17/18 police station, said when the victim’s parents were unable to get in touch with him around 7 am, they contacted his roommate.

“The victim was not answering their phone calls. They asked his roommate, who was at work, to check on him. The victim was a native of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh and worked as a labourer in a private company in the city. No suicide note was recovered. The reason for the alleged suicide is not known. He tied his feet with a string before hanging himself with a belt,” said ASI Charan.

The police said they were questioning the victim’s wife, who was in Ludhiana at the time of the incident, to ascertain the reason for the suicide. “We are conducting the probe under Section 174 of the CrPC,” said ASI.

First Published: May 24, 2019 23:46 IST