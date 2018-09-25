34 private schools in Gurugram directed to give details of EWS admissions

To ensure admission of students from economically weaker sections (EWS) to private schools, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), formerly known as the Haryana Urban Development Authority or Huda, has asked 34 schools that come under the jurisdiction of the Estate Office 1 to submit the details regarding the number of students admitted under this category.

The schools have obtained land from the authority at concessional rates, and, as such, are obliged to admit EWS students.

The authority sought the information on September 11 and also asked the schools to submit the fee structure and mode of admission for EWS students, among other things.

Further, the notice issued to the schools has directed them to submit the reply within a stipulated time period, or face action.

The HSVP had, on June 21, also issued directions that as per the allotment policy, the urban authority officials would be included in the management committee of the school to oversee the EWS admission process. It had nominated executive engineers Bhoop Singh and Rameshwar Das for schools falling under Estate Office 1, whereas executive engineers Shweta Sharma and Anil Kumar were appointed for those under Estate Office 2. Officials, however, have confirmed that none of the schools has included them in their committees. It is because of this reason that the HSVP has issued notices to 34 schools.

Earlier, the urban authority had taken similar action against three major private hospitals in the city asking them to furnish details of EWS patients treated by them as per the policy.

The HSVP administrator of Gurugram, Chander Shekhar Khare, said that he was working to streamline the EWS admission process in private schools as he had observed very good work being done in this regard in Faridabad.

“These private schools have got land on concessional rates and in lieu of that, they have to provide quality education to students from the economically weaker sections,” Khare said.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 04:40 IST