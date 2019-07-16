35-year-old booked for raping teen daughter of his live-in partner

The police have booked a 35-year-old man for repeatedly raping his live-in partner’s 16-year-old daughter over the past two months, the police said, adding that the suspect has been on the run since the time of filing the FIR.

According to the police, the suspect raped the minor when she would be alone at home.

The police said that the man also assaulted the girl and threatened her of dire consequences if she told her mother anything.

The police said that the victim is a Class 9 student of a government school whose father had left the mother and child a few years ago.

The incident came to light last Saturday when the victim narrated her ordeal to one of her neighbourhood friends, who took her to the police station.

The girl was produced before the child welfare committee members on Saturday evening.

“The man raped her whenever he found her alone at home and molested her even when her mother was at home,” assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said, adding that when the police called the victim’s mother she was in disbelief and said that her daughter was making the allegations under someone else’s influence to frame her friend.

An FIR was, however, filed after the girl’s medical examination at Civil Hospital confirmed rape. She was later presented before the child welfare committee as well.

A case was registered under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the POCSO act at Sector 9 A police station.

The victim told the police that the accused had started living with them two months ago and was dependent on her mother.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 03:05 IST